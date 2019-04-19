Nationals' Luis Garcia: Heating up for Harrisburg
Garcia went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday.
The teenager understandably had a shaky start to his first season in the high minors, but Garcia made some quick adjustments and had four multi-hit performances in his last nine games, boosting his slash line to .264/.273/.283. Now the Nats' top fantasy prospect after Victor Robles lost his rookie status, Garcia is still a month away from his 19th birthday, so even though only one of his hits so far (a double) has gone for extra bases and his 1:11 BB:K is poor, if he can just hold his own in the Eastern League against much older competition, it will be an impressive feat.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
16 ways Scott White is already wrong
Scott White says a lot of things during draft prep season, and most of them he's not revising...
-
Waivers: McMahon back, Urias done
Ryan McMahon reminded everyone why he shouldn't have been on the waiver wire in the first place...
-
Trade chart, Fantasy Baseball rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...