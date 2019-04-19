Garcia went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday.

The teenager understandably had a shaky start to his first season in the high minors, but Garcia made some quick adjustments and had four multi-hit performances in his last nine games, boosting his slash line to .264/.273/.283. Now the Nats' top fantasy prospect after Victor Robles lost his rookie status, Garcia is still a month away from his 19th birthday, so even though only one of his hits so far (a double) has gone for extra bases and his 1:11 BB:K is poor, if he can just hold his own in the Eastern League against much older competition, it will be an impressive feat.