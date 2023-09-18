Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Brewers.

He drove a Brandon Woodruff fastball out of the park to center field in the second inning, the only run the Nationals managed until they scored the game-winner in the top of the 11th. Garcia has gone yard in back-to-back games, but since rejoining the big-league roster Sept. 8 he's batting just .207 (6-for-29), and the 23-year-old's future as a starting-caliber player in the majors remains in doubt.