Garcia went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Cubs.

Garcia launched a two-run homer in the fourth inning before adding a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The 25-year-old has opened September strong, hitting safely in three of four games with five RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases. On the season, he's slashing .260/.295/.409 with 12 home runs, 60 RBI, 59 runs scored and 13 steals across 464 plate appearances.