Garcia went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk, three total runs and four total RBI in Wednesday's 7-5 win against the Mets.

Garcia hit a three-run shot in the sixth inning and added a solo blast in the eighth. It was the second multi-homer game of the infielder's career, and the four RBI tied a season-high mark. Garcia has already matched the career-high total of nine long balls he accumulated last year, and he's 10 shy of his career-best mark of 50 RBI, which he also reached last season.