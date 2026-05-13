Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The Reds are sending southpaw Nick Lodolo to the mound Wednesday, so Garcia will duck out of the starting nine to open up first base for platoon mate Curtis Mead. Garcia missed four straight starts last week due to a minor wrist sprain, but the time off appears to have done him some good. He returned to the lineup Saturday went a collective 8-for-14 with four extra-base hits, five RBI and four runs over his last three games.