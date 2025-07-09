Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

The left-handed-hitting Garcia will get a rare night off against a right-hander in Andre Pallante, who owns significant reverse splits both this season and throughout his career. Amed Rosario will receive the start at second base in place of Garcia, who has gone 4-for-22 over his last eight games to bring his batting average down to .266 for the season.