Garcia is starting at second base and batting leadoff for the Nationals on Monday versus the Rays.

Garcia has been at the top of the batting order for both of his team's games against right-handers, while Lane Thomas has been there twice versus lefties. The 22-year-old has just one hit in his first three contests, but there's some upside in his bat and being perched at the top of the lineup helps his outlook, even as it's not a strong Washington offense.