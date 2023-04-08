site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-luis-garcia-leaves-with-injury | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Leaves with injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garcia left Friday's game against the Rockies with an apparent injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Garcia reached for his hamstring after reaching first base and appeared to be in significant pain. Ildemaro Vargas has replaced the second baseman.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read