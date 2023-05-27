Garcia went 6-for-6 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 12-10 win over the Royals.

The 23-year-old was the lynchpin of a 15-hit barrage for the Nationals as they set new season highs in offense. Garcia also wrote his name in a couple different record books -- he became the first player in the Washington chapter of the club's history to rap out two doubles in the same inning, and just the third in the franchise's combined Nats/Expos history with six hits in a game, following Anthony Rendon in 2017 and Rondell White in 1995. Garcia is also the second-youngest MLB player in the modern era to collect six hits in a nine-inning game, with only Jesus Alou in 1964 being younger. Garcia has been locked in at the plate for a while now, recording nine multi-hit performances in the last 18 games and compiling a .368/.402/.461 slash line over that stretch with a homer, two steals, six RBI and 14 runs.