Garcia was promoted to High-A Potomac on Wednesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in his Carolina League debut.

Garcia moved up a rung on the minor-league ladder after slashing .294/.334/.398 with eight stolen bases and a 20:49 BB:K over 323 plate appearances. It's not eye-popping production, but the fact that Garcia merely held his own offensively as an 18-year-old in the South Atlantic League while playing an up-the-middle spot is reason enough to get excited about his long-term potential. He's likely to make his biggest fantasy impact in the steals or batting average categories, but his six-foot, 190-pound frame offers some power projection, too.