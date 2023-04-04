Garcia is not in the Nationals' starting lineup Tuesday against the Rays.
Michael Chavis will play second base and bat sixth versus the Rays and left-hander Josh Fleming. Lane Thomas is at leadoff. Garcia has gone 1-for-14 (.071) to open the 2023 regular season.
