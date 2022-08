Garcia is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.

It's a bit odd to see Garcia sitting given the run he's been on, collecting multiple hits in four of his last five games. The 22-year-old has a 1.016 OPS in his last 10 games. There has not been any word of an injury to this point, so perhaps the team just felt Garcia could use a day off. Ildemaro Vargas starts at shortstop.