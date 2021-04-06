Garcia isn't included in the lineup Tuesday for the Nationals' season opener versus Atlanta, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Dave Martinez suggested Monday that Garcia would likely be the team's Opening Day starter at second base while Josh Harrison is on COVID-19 injured list, but those plans changed after Trea Turner was able to avoid the IL. Turner was absent Monday when the Nationals were cleared to resume workouts, but he's since been given the green light to join the big club for Opening Day after passing through all COVID-19 protocols. With Turner locked in at shortstop, Hernan Perez will shift over to second base, bumping Garcia to the bench in the process. Garcia looks like he could serve as a utility option in the infield until one or both of Harrison and Jordy Mercer return from the COVID-19 IL.