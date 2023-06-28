Garcia went 2-for-5 with two RBI and one stolen base in Tuesday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

This was Garcia's third straight multi-hit game, a stretch that follows his 0-for-11 skid across three contests. The second baseman has hit well in June, batting .303 (27-for-89) over 23 contests with six extra-base hits. For the season, he's slashing .280/.315/.394 with five home runs, four steals, 36 RBI and 35 runs scored through 305 plate appearances as a near-everyday presence in the Nationals' lineup.