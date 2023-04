Garcia went 2-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Guardians.

His fourth-inning long ball off Cal Quantrill was Garcia's first of the season. The 22-year-old just returned from a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury, and he'll look to build some momentum at the plate after batting .226 (7-for-31) through his first nine games this season.