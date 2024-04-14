Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the A's, Andrew Golden of The Washington Postreports.
Lefty Alex Wood is taking the mound for Oakland, so Garcia will head to the bench as he's now started just twice in seven games against southpaws. Ildemaro Vargas will handle the keystone Sunday for Washington.
