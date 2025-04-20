Garcia is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader in Colorado, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Garcia started the past 12 games but will sit for Sunday's matinee after posting a .238/.327/.286 slash line during that stretch. Amed Rosario will shift to the keystone to open up third base for Trey Lipscomb, who is making his season debut.
