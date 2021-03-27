Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Carter Kieboom's significant spring struggles could have opened up playing time for Garcia, but his .660 spring OPS wasn't particularly impressive either. The Nationals elected to send both young infielders to the minors and will use veteran journeymen Starlin Castro, Josh Harrison, Jordy Mercer and Hernan Perez in some combination at second and third base to start the year. Garcia is still just 20 years old and was promoted ahead of schedule last season, so the move shouldn't be considered much of a setback in terms of his long-term career prospects.