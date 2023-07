Garcia went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Cubs.

Garcia has three multi-hit efforts in July, but he's batting just .200 (9-for-45) through 12 contests this month. He's added two steals and five RBI, but it's been a noticeable drop in performance for the second baseman, who hit a steady .289 in June. For the season, he's at a .266/.301/.370 slash line with five home runs, 41 RBI, 41 runs scored and six steals over 86 games.