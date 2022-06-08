Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 12-2 loss to the Marlins.
He spoiled Edward Cabrera's shutout bid in the sixth inning, giving Garcia his first homer in the majors this season. The 22-year-old appears to have no intention of going back to Triple-A, reeling off three straight multi-hit appearances and batting .391 (9-for-23) with six RBI in six games since his promotion.
