Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double and a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

His eighth-inning shot off Brusdar Graterol broke open a 5-5 tie and proved to be the game-winning hit. Garcia is coming off a strong May in which he slashed .304/.347/.411 through 27 games with two of his four homers on the year, and while his lack of plus power or speed caps his fantasy value, the 23-year-old appears to be taking a big step forward at the plate in 2023.