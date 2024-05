Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's victory over the Twins.

Garcia put Washington ahead with his 378-foot, two-run home run in the second inning off starter Pablo Lopez. The 24-year-old second baseman entered the game on a cold spell in which he hit .091 (3-for-33) over his previous nine games while battling wrist and heel ailments. Hopefully this performance is a sign that Garcia is feeling healthy as he's batting .281 on the season in 145 plate appearances.