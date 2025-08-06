Nationals' Luis Garcia: Receiving night off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
The left-handed-hitting Garcia will hit the bench Wednesday while southpaw Jeffrey Springs toes the rubber for the Athletics. Garcia had started each of the last six games, going 8-for-26 with a home run, a walk, five RBI and four runs.
