Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Garcia was sent down the minors in early August following a poor start to the second half, but he's being given another opportunity even though he hit only .268/.315/.381 with one homer and two steals in 25 games with Rochester. The 23-year-old should receive regular starts at second base at least against right-handed pitching.