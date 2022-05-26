Garcia (wrist) is starting Thursday's game at Triple-A Rochester.
Garcia hyperextended his left arm during a collision at first base Tuesday, but he'll be back in action after missing just one game. The 22-year-old is slashing .331/.387/.576 with eight homers, 35 runs, 27 RBI and a stolen base in Rochester this year and will likely be in consideration for a call-up soon.
