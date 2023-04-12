Garcia (hamstring) is hitting sixth and playing second base Wednesday against the Angels.
Garcia returns to the lineup for the first time since leaving Friday's game with tightness in his hamstring. Michael Chavis will retreat to the bench with Garcia back in action.
