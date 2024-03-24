Garcia committed his fourth error of the spring Sunday, and he could lose his starting job at second base and potentially even his roster spot to Trey Lipscomb, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Garcia hasn't had an impressive spring at the plate, batting .245 (12-for-49) with a 2:7 BB:K, but his defensive issues are the bigger issue as the Nationals finalize their Opening Day roster. Lipscomb's made a strong push for a spot, flashing a strong glove at multiple infield positions while batting a blistering .400 (20-for-50) with a 5:7 BB:K, but the organization wants him to play every day. If the Nats decide Lipscomb is ready, Garcia seems to be the most vulnerable starter on the infield, and he's out of minor-league options. The team could also elect to return Rule 5 pick Nasim Nunez to the Marlins to create a spot on the 26-man roster for Lipscomb, but Garcia doesn't have the defensive versatility to be a useful bench piece. Even if the 23-year-old keep his starting job at the keystone to begin the season, Garcia figures to be on a very short leash.