Garcia went 3-for-4 with three runs in Sunday's win against the Marlins.
Garcia has seen relatively consistent playing time since being added to the major-league roster, and he's been effective with his opportunities. He didn't demonstrate much power with three singles Sunday, but he crossed the plate three times as the Nationals put up nine runs in the win. Garcia is now hitting .357 with six runs and four RBI over eight games this year.
