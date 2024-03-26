Garcia is likely to begin the season as Washington's primary second baseman after Trey Lipscomb was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Garcia entered camp as the presumed starter at the keystone, but he struggled in Grapefruit League play with four errors and a .245 average. Lipscomb, meanwhile, came out of nowhere and made a strong push for a roster spot with a .995 OPS during spring training. Garcia will likely need to improve upon his .266/.304/.385 slash line from last season in order to retain the starting job throughout 2024.