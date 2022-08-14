Garcia (groin) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com.
Garcia has dealt with a couple leg injuries of late, and he will be held out Sunday for a second straight day. Ildemaro Vargas will handle the shortstop duties in Garcia's place.
