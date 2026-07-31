Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Nationals' Luis Garcia: Single shy of cycle Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Garcia went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a triple and two RBI in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta.

Garcia came a single short of hitting for the cycle Thursday. Much of the focus has deservedly been on All-Stars James Wood and CJ Abrams in Washington's high-octane offense, but Garcia is putting together an outstanding campaign in his own right. The 26-year-old has a .976 OPS over 72 games since the beginning of May, now slashing .286/.316/.566 with 23 homers, 19 doubles and 76 RBI across 367 plate appearances for the season while trailing only Yordan Alvarez and Ben Rice in slugging percentage.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!