Nationals' Luis Garcia: Single shy of cycle Thursday

Garcia went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a triple and two RBI in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta.

Garcia came a single short of hitting for the cycle Thursday. Much of the focus has deservedly been on All-Stars James Wood and CJ Abrams in Washington's high-octane offense, but Garcia is putting together an outstanding campaign in his own right. The 26-year-old has a .976 OPS over 72 games since the beginning of May, now slashing .286/.316/.566 with 23 homers, 19 doubles and 76 RBI across 367 plate appearances for the season while trailing only Yordan Alvarez and Ben Rice in slugging percentage.