Garcia is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Giants, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Garcia will get a breather as the Nationals square off with lefty Kyle Harrison on the mound for San Francisco. Switch-hitter Ildemaro Vargas will replace him at second base, batting seventh versus the Giants.
