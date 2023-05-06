Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss against the Diamondbacks.
Garcia's 344-foot shot to left gave the Nationals a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The infielder is off to a hot start this month, slashing .294/.368/.529 since May 1st. The 22-year-old is currently on pace to pass his career-high of seven long balls in a season, which he hit across 93 games last year.
More News
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Batting second Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Homers Sunday•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: On base four times in loss•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Good chance to play Wednesday•