Garcia went 3-for-5 with one run, four RBI and a steal in Tuesday's game for High-A Potomac.

Garcia turned 18 in mid May, so the fact that he's even at High-A is incredibly impressive. He is now hitting .313/.339/.438 in 119 plate appearances in the Carolina League -- good for a 117 wRC+. Garcia will unlock more power as he continues to mature and he is at least an above-average runner, so he should chip in double-digit steals early in his big-league career. However, the big selling point is the hit tool, which is looking like one of the best in the minors. He may be assigned to Double-A next year before he turns 19.