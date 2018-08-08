Nationals' Luis Garcia: Stays hot at High-A
Garcia went 3-for-5 with one run, four RBI and a steal in Tuesday's game for High-A Potomac.
Garcia turned 18 in mid May, so the fact that he's even at High-A is incredibly impressive. He is now hitting .313/.339/.438 in 119 plate appearances in the Carolina League -- good for a 117 wRC+. Garcia will unlock more power as he continues to mature and he is at least an above-average runner, so he should chip in double-digit steals early in his big-league career. However, the big selling point is the hit tool, which is looking like one of the best in the minors. He may be assigned to Double-A next year before he turns 19.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...