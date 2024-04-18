Garcia went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

The 23-year-old stole a career-high nine bases last year, and Garcia's already 3-for-3 on the basepaths to begin 2024. After looking like his starting job at second base might be in jeopardy this spring, Garcia's come out of the gate slashing .294/.321/.490 through 16 games with seven doubles, a homer, four runs and eight RBI. He's also been working his way into a better spot in the batting order against right-handers, and he hit cleanup Wednesday. If he stays in the heart of the lineup, Garcia's counting-stat production should pick up.