Garcia went 1-for-5 with an RBI single and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.

Garcia went hitless in his first four at-bats before ripping an RBI single off Kenley Jansen in the top of the ninth and stealing second base. The swipe was his third of the season and first since Aug. 26. Garcia is the middle of a tough stretch from the plate, batting .185 with 14 strikeouts over 54 at-bats in his last 13 games.