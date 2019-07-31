Garcia is slashing .135/.167/.212 over his last 13 games for Double-A Harrisburg.

The 19-year-old has had a roller-coaster campaign as one of the youngest players in the Eastern League, but Garcia still retains a potentially bright future despite his lackluster .251/.278/.301 line on the year. The Nats' No. 2 fantasy prospect has the talent to eventually develop into a solid all-around middle infielder, but the organization won't rush him to the majors unless he begins to force the issue.

More News
Our Latest Stories