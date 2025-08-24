Garcia went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

He took Aaron Nola deep for a solo shot in the sixth inning, giving Garcia his first homer in August and his 10th of the season. Despite the power outage, the 25-year-old hasn't completely disappeared at the plate this month, slashing .273/.310/.418 over 16 games with three doubles, a triple, a stolen base, six RBI and eight runs.