Garcia went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Mets.

He spoiled Max Scherzer's shutout bid in the seventh inning with his sixth long ball of the season, but that was one of the few bright spots on the night for the Nationals. Garcia snapped a 44-game homer drought with the blast, a stretch in which the 23-year-old slashed .245/.275/.308 with 16 runs, 16 RBI and four steals.