Garcia went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Giants.

The 23-year-old swiped his first bag of the year on the back end of a double steal with Trey Lipscomb in the second inning. Garcia came into the season with a very tenuous grip on the starting job at second base, but so far he's risen to the occasion, batting .321 (9-for-28) with five doubles, four RBI and three runs scored. He hasn't hit higher than eighth in the order, however, so even if he does begin to put things together in 2024, his fantasy ceiling is capped unless he can earn a better spot in the lineup.