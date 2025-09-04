Garcia went 1-for-4 with a run scored, two RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Marlins.

The 25-year-old swiped multiple bags in the same game for the first time since May 1, giving him 13 steals on the season in 18 attempts. Garcia hasn't been able to repeat his 2024 numbers, but he's reached double-digit home runs and stolen bases for the second straight year, and over his last 11 contests he's batting .286 (10-for-35) with two doubles, two homers, three steals, five runs and six RBI.