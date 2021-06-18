Garcia is out of the lineup Friday against the Mets.

The 21-year-old was expected to start against right-handed pitching with Starlin Castro (personal) on the restricted list, but lefty Joey Lucchesi is starting for New York. Castro was actually reinstated to the active roster Friday, though he'll sit for a day before rejoining the lineup while Jordy Mercer starts at third base. According to Maria Torres of The Athletic, a return trip to the minors wouldn't be surprising for Garcia since Washington is back up to full strength in the infield. The Nationals also likely will need outfield depth with Andrew Stevenson (oblique) sidelined.