Nationals' Luis Garcia: Takes spot in Tuesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Garcia (side) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Garcia sat out a couple games with a sore side, but he is ready to return to action on the heels of a team off day. Garcia will man the keystone and hit cleanup for the Nationals on Tuesday night.
