Garcia went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the A's.

The second baseman stayed hot and helped fuel a seven-run outburst by the Nats' offense, although that paled in comparison to the 16 runs surrendered by the pitching staff. Over 15 games since the All-Star break, Garcia is slashing .298/.328/.439 with two doubles, two homers, one steal, seven RBI and eight runs.