Nationals' Luis Garcia: To join major-league camp
Garcia will join the Nationals' big-league spring training camp.
Garcia will get to work with Washington's major-league coaches at the start of camp, but he probably won't be pushing to join them for good until next season. He struggled in an aggressive assignment to Double-A Harrisburg last season, hitting .257/.280/.337 while being 15 months younger than the next-youngest Double-A hitter.
