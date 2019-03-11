Garcia went 3-for-3 with a pair of runs and RBI in Sunday's 6-4 Grapefruit League victory over the Astros.

Set to turn 19 years old in May, Garcia is one of the youngest players in attendance at a big-league camp this spring. He was unsurprisingly quiet over his first 15 at-bats in the Grapefruit League with only three hits, but he busted out in a big way Sunday. The shortstop laid down a perfect drag bunt in his first plate appearance that he legged out for an infield single and drove home runs on his other two base hits on the day. Garcia will likely report to minor-league camp within the next week and should open the upcoming season at Double-A Harrisburg or High-A Potomac.