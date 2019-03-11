Nationals' Luis Garcia: Turns heads Sunday
Garcia went 3-for-3 with a pair of runs and RBI in Sunday's 6-4 Grapefruit League victory over the Astros.
Set to turn 19 years old in May, Garcia is one of the youngest players in attendance at a big-league camp this spring. He was unsurprisingly quiet over his first 15 at-bats in the Grapefruit League with only three hits, but he busted out in a big way Sunday. The shortstop laid down a perfect drag bunt in his first plate appearance that he legged out for an infield single and drove home runs on his other two base hits on the day. Garcia will likely report to minor-league camp within the next week and should open the upcoming season at Double-A Harrisburg or High-A Potomac.
More News
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Impressing brass at first camp•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Earns invite to big-league camp•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Stays hot at High-A•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Moves up to High-A•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Four hits Sunday at Low-A•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Locked in at Low-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...