Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 15-3 rout of the Orioles.

Called up for his big-league debut after Starlin Castro (wrist) landed on the injured list, Garcia showed off his plus hit tool right out of the gate, looping a single into left field in the third inning for his first MLB knock and then ripping a double to the wall in the right-field corner in the eighth for his first RBI. The Nats have veteran options like Asdrubal Cabrera or Josh Harrison available to fill in at second base if they choose, but the 20-year-old Garcia may get a long look at the keystone first.