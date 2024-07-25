Garcia went 2-for-4 with a triple and a stolen base in Wednesday's 12-3 loss to the Padres.

Garcia snapped an 0-for-7 skid at the plate and also picked up his first steal since July 5. The infielder is up to 13 thefts on 16 attempts this season. He's added a .278/.308/.442 slash line with 11 home runs, 45 RBI, 34 runs scored and 17 doubles over 87 contests, putting him on pace for a career year in nearly every offensive category, though he remains limited to a strong-side platoon role at second base.