The Nationals acquired Perales from the Red Sox on Monday in exchange for Jake Bennett, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It's a prospect-for-prospect trade. Perales missed a large chunk of 2024 and nearly all of 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he's wowed with his stuff since returning, regularly reaching triple digits with his fastball. The 22-year-old has thrown a total of 9.2 innings beyond A-ball and has a career 12.3 percent walk rate in the minors, but Perales' upside is huge.