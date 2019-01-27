Sardinas signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Saturday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Sardinas has received 500 major-league plate appearances across five seasons but has very little to show for it, hitting just .224/.274/.292. He's played all four infield positions plus left field, giving him multiple routes to the majors, but he'll likely only get called up in an emergency.

